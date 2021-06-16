University exams in Kerala to be held as planned

Offline examinations to begin on June 28

Universities in the State have decided to stick to their plan of commencing final-year examinations on June 28 and the examinations will be held in the offline mode.

An online meeting of Vice Chancellors convened by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Wednesday resolved to complete the examinations before mid-July and declare results by August 10.

COVID-19-infected students or those residing in containment zones will be provided another opportunity to appear for the examinations and that will be considered their first chance. Universities will also identify examination centres outside their jurisdiction to enable students to take the examinations close to their homes.

While universities had mulled alternative proposals such as holding viva voce, they have been kept on the back burner for the time being.

According to Dr. Bindu, not more than 20 students will appear for the examinations from a single room. Besides, science, arts and humanities papers will be scheduled in a staggered manner to prevent crowding and ensure each campus had well spaced-out seating arrangements.

Waive fees

The Higher Education Department has directed self-financing colleges in the State to slash fees as they are unable to conduct regular classes during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

An order was issued in this regard following complaints raised against private colleges that prevented students from attending online classes and appearing for examinations. They have been instructed to partially waive all fees, except tuition, examination and university fees, in a proportionate manner. Institutions have also been warned against resorting to stringent measures or pressurising students on the issue.