UDF working as a mafia in Vadakara, says M.V. Govindan

CPI(M) State secretary says cyber attack held with support of UDF leadership or UDF candidate in the constituency

April 16, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Personal attacks through social media against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, K.K. Shailaja, is a serious issue, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

Talking to the media at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Tuesday, Mr. Govindan alleged that it was clear that the cyber attack was held with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership or the UDF candidate in Vadakara. “We suspect that the UDF deployed a special team at Vadakara to manage the social media attack on Ms. Shailaja. Afraid of defeat in Vadakara, the UDF camp is working as a mafia in the constituency,” said Mr. Govindan.

‘LDF will win’

He claimed that the LDF would win the Vadakara seat with a huge majority. “When the UDF realised that they cannot defeat Ms. Shailaja politically, they opted for another way to tarnish her image through continuous cyber attacks,” he said.

“The UDF workers posted abusive remarks on their own social media accounts. It indicates that the social media attack was with the support of their leadership. The LDF will not follow the UDF model of opposing the rival candidate through verbal attacks against the candidate,” said Mr. Govindan.

Mr. Govindan further said that the UDF had been spreading edited video clips of the LDF candidate. “Ms. Shailaja is one of the most prominent leaders on the LDF front. Voters, including women, will give a proper reply to the UDF through votes,” he said.

