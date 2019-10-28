UDF blames bypoll loss to communal polarisation

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday blamed communal polarisation, triggered off by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), for its defeat in the byelections to the Vattiyurkavu and Konni seats, but termed its victories in Manjeswaram, Ernakulam and Aroor as “worth their weight in gold.”

The UDF liaison committee which met here this evening passed a resolution that said the defeat in Vattiyurkavu and Konni was unexpected. It conceded that there were organisation and campaign shortcomings that needed closer examination. The Congress party, which is due to hold a meeting of its political affairs committee, will carry out this exercise.

The UDF will hold a day long session at Neyyar on November 15 to examine the byelection outcome and chart out a blue print to prepare for the next round of elections in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener Benny Behanan said the voters in Manjeswaram had rejected the CPI(M)’s attempt to create communal polarisation. In Vattiyurkavu and Konni, the CPI(M) tried to fan communal emotions through misleading campaign. It targeted the Nair Service Society (NSS) by running a propaganda that its altered political line of “correct distance” was in favour of the UDF.

Mr. Chennithala said the byelections had once again confirmed that the political climate in Kerala was not conducive for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to grow roots. The UDF’s allegation about an electoral deal between the BJP and the CPI(M) had been vindicated in the byelections, he said.

The UDF alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was acting in an arrogant manner in the aftermath of the byelections as could be seen from his government’s decision to create another post with Cabinet rank and the moves to withdraw criminal cases against SFI and DYFI activists.

Mr. Chennithala said the CPI(M) and the LDF government were in the dock for siding with the predator in POCSO cases, in which two young tribal girls were raped. In the Periya case, the government’s decision to appeal against a CBI probe once again proved that the government sided the accused.

Palakkad hartal on Nov. 5

A delegation, led by Mr. Behanan, will visit Walayar on a fact-finding mission. The UDF leadership also gave notice for hartal in Palakkad district on November 5 to protest against the indifference of the government to the Wayalar rape cases. In other districts, it would hold campaign for lighting lamps as a mark of protest.

As a follow up of the hartal in Idukki today, the UDF gave its approval to the Idukki district committee to hold a dharna in front of the Secretariat on November 4 demanding amendment to the Kerala Land Assignment Act in order to protect the holdings of farmers.