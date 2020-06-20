UDF asks Mani group to step down

Hard-pressed to find a way out of the prolonged wrangling between the Kerala Congress (M) factions over the Kottayam district panchayat, the United Democratic Front (UDF) here on Saturday formally demanded the Jose K. Mani group to step down from the president's post in the local body with immediate effect.

The Mani group, however, refused to budge, terming it ‘an unfair attempt’ to amend the seat-sharing deal drafted by the late K.M. Mani and sticking on its stance that change of guard would be accepted with certain conditions. The situation is likely to worsen further if the rival faction led by P.J. Joseph revives its earlier plans to move a no-confidence motion against Sebastian Kulathungal, the incumbent president of the local body.

Earlier in the day, UDF convener Benny Behenan reached out to Mr. Mani and informed the coalition’s demand to hand over the post to the rival group as a pre-condition for discussing all other pending issues. On the occasion, he noted that the Mani group was obliged to step down from the president’s post in line with an already existing post-sharing deal.

Responding to the UDF’s decision, Mr. Mani stated that there was no question of going back from the deal drafted by the late party leader. “The posts held by the party in various three-tier panchayats, including the Kottayam district panchayat, were on the basis of a written agreement drafted by the late leader and we have stood by its spirit in all local bodies till now. The demand for amending this agreement just for the Kottayam district panchayat is totally uncalled for,’’ he said.

According to him, the suggestions put forwarded by Mr. Joseph ahead of electing the local body’s president had already been dismissed in its entirety. “As is his wont, Mr. Joseph is attempting to put the UDF in trouble ahead of the election season. During the deliberations held in Thiruvananthapuram, certain suggestions, including the measures to check this, had come up for discussions. It is the responsibility of the UDF to bring a clarity on these aspects and continue the discussions,’’ Mr. Mani said.

Following the deliberations initiated by the senior UDF leaders last week, the Mani group had given up its reluctance in stepping down from the post. Instead, they had demanded a swapping of the Kaduthuruthi and Kangazha divisions in the district panchayat with the Kanjirappally and Kuravilangad divisions between the two groups in the upcoming local body elections.

Though the Joseph group leaders, who had attended the deliberations, sought time for deciding on this, Mr. Joseph stuck to his demand for an unconditional resignation of Mr. Kulathungal, further deepening crisis.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph welcomed the UDF’s decision and said all constituent parties in the UDF had a responsibility to accept and abide by the decision of coalition leadership. “The UDF has the courage to implement its decision if anyone is refusing to do so,” he said.