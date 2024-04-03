GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two women held for allegedly hitting CISF staff at Karipur airport

An airport official said the Indigo aircraft was grounded due to technical reasons and the passengers were later accommodated on another flight in the afternoon

April 03, 2024 06:04 am | Updated 06:04 am IST - Kozhikode

PTI

Two women in their forties were detained at the Karipur airport and then handed over to the police for allegedly hitting CISF personnel who intervened during an argument between passengers and Indigo staff following grounding of a flight to Bengaluru due to technical reasons.

An airport official said the Indigo aircraft was grounded due to technical reasons and the passengers were later accommodated on another flight in the afternoon.

The police said the flight scheduled to leave at 8.10 a.m. was grounded. As another flight to Bengaluru scheduled at 10.40 a.m. was full and the passengers of the earlier flight could not be accommodated in that, it lead to the argument with the airline staff.

The CISF personnel, on security duty at the airport, intervened to calm the passengers and during that two women allegedly hit them, the police said.

“The CISF called us with a complaint. They said they have detained the women. We have sent officers to take them into custody,” an officer of Karipur police station said.

Kozhikode / Kerala

