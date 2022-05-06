Truce in KSEB following talks

KSEBOA calls off agitation against management

The management of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the pro-Left KSEB Officers' Association (KSEBOA) agreed to a truce at a meeting convened by Principal Secretary (Power) Rajesh Kumar Sinha on Friday.

On the basis of Friday's decisions, the KSEBOA has called off its agitation against the management.

As per the agreement, KSEBOA leaders and executive engineers M.G. Suresh Kumar, B. Harikumar and Jasmin Banu who were transferred as part of disciplinary proceedings would be considered for postings in districts convenient to them in vacancies arising in June, the KSEB said in a statement.

Promotion issue

The management would review its decision blocking the promotion of Mr. Harikumar. Steps would be taken to amicably settle the disciplinary action initiated against 19 employees for barging into the board room of the KSEB, the statement said.

The KSEBOA said in a statement that it would have the organisational freedom to criticise KSEB decisions, but would do so publicly only when attempts to bring issues to the notice of the management and the government failed. The KSEBOA would give its full support for ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of the State power utility.

Battle lines were drawn in the KSEB after the management suspended Jasmin Banu, executive engineer and senior office-bearer of the KSEBOA, on charges of taking unauthorised leave. Following a KSEBOA protest on April 5, the management suspended KSEBOA State president M.G. Suresh Kumar and general secretary B. Harikumar. The KSEBOA launched an indefinite stir outside the KSEB headquarters at Pattom on April 11.

HC directive

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty held a meeting on April 20. The High Court, ruling on a public interest litigation on the issue, directed the Principal Secretary (Power) to mediate talks and settle the differences. The Minister held a meeting on Thursday where it was decided that the Secretary would hold talks on Friday to settle the differences.