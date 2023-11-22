TRIC-KU enters into agreement with SCTIMST tech project

November 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Translational Research and Innovation Centre of Kerala University (TRIC-KU) entered into an agreement with TIPS@TIMed (Technology Transfer and Intellectual Property Services), a technology transfer office project functioning at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology’s (SCTIMST) technology business incubator TIMed, on Wednesday.

University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar and TIMed chief executive officer Balram S. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

The collaboration will enable start-ups, faculty and students to obtain patent search report, patenting draft support, advise on patent filing, scout industry partners, and execute contract and sponsored projects, at the university.

This is an important leap for TRIC-KU, which has been keen on promoting interdisciplinary research and nourishing an ecosystem in the university to prepare technology and product development capabilities. With this step, the university anticipated the entry of more student start-ups into the Kerala University Business Innovation and Incubation Centre (KUBIIC), an official release stated.