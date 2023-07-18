Tributes pour in for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

July 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

People from different walks of life in Kozhikode paid tributes to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

In a message, Bishop of the Calicut Diocese, Varghese Chakkalakkal said that Mr. Chandy was a popular face of politics in the State. He had a unique ability to influence people through his care and concern for the poor. He offered solace to many who needed it, the Bishop added.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, Sunni scholar, said that Mr. Chandy relentlessly strived for the development of Kerala. He always favourably considered project proposals for the educational and social development of the religious minorities.

T.P. Abdullakoya Madani, president of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, said that Mr. Chandy always stood for secular ideals in politics. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, recalled how he supported the development of the Government Medical College, during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Gokulam Gopalan, chairman of the Gokulam Group, said that he came into contact with Mr. Chandy during his student days at the Government Brennen College, Thalassery. During his tenure as Chief Minister, Mr. Chandy reached out to the people to ensure their welfare, often ignoring his health. He remained a popular politician till the last minute, Mr. Gopalan added.

Rameshan Paleri, chairman, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, said that Mr. Chandy had a cordial relationship with the society. He was happy when the society completed the work on the Kozhikode Bypass Road ahead of the schedule. The work on the Valiyazheekkal bridge in Alappuzha was also given to the society during his tenure as Chief Minister. The order to give government works to accredited institutions without tender was issued by him in 2015, Mr. Rameshan added.