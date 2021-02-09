Trains to be regulated

Railways have partially cancelled and regulated special trains to enforce traffic block for track maintenance in the Mulankunnathukavu yard on February 12, 13, 14, 19 and the Wadakkanchery yard on February 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

The 06308 Kannur- Alappuzha daily special scheduled to leave Kannur on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26 27 and 28 will be short-terminated at Shoranur Junction. The 06307 Alappuzha- Kannur daily special will commence service from Shoranur Junction on February 12, 13, 14 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. The train will not run between Alappuzha and Shoranur Junction on these days.

The 06306 Kannur–Ernakulam daily special will be short-terminated at Shoranur Junction on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. The 06791 Tirunelveli Junction–Palakkad Junction daily special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Junction on February 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The 06792 Palakkad Junction- Tirunelveli Junction daily special scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 will commence service from Thrissur. The train will not run between Palakkad Junction and Thrissur.

The 02625 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Daily superfast special train will be regulated for two hours en route on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. The 02640 Alappuzha- Chennai daily superfast special train will be regulated for 30 minutes en route on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.