GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 21, Sunday

January 21, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Top Developments
  • Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to address a public meeting at the Kozhikode beach today evening to mark the culmination of the Muslim Youth League rally against hate politics and government misrule.
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.
  • Parish priests refuse to read the combined letters from synod members of the Syro-Malabar church on adopting unified mass liturgy from today while the official faction supporting the hierarchy accuses Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil of giving the rebels a free run.

Read more news from Kerala here.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.