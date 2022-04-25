Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on April 25, Monday

Seminar on women empowerment

The Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will inaugurate a seminar on gender status and social justice as part of the second-anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Two die in fire at house in Idukki

The State police initiated an investigation into the death of a couple in a fire at their house early Monday.

Sankaranarayanan to be cremated at Thrissur

Veteran Congress leader, former Finance Minister, and Governor K. Sankaranarayanan to be cremated with State honours at his ancestral house in Thrissur.

