Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has convened a meeting of driving school owners today evening in a bid to end the 15- day standoff between the government and the driving schools over the newly- introduced reforms in driving tests. The indefinite agitation by driving schools has affected driving tests across the state, leaving thousands of applicants in a fix.

* Online meeting of State cabinet today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on a private visit abroad will join the meeting from Singapore.

* Seminar on Kerala Energy Policy 2024 organised by KSEB Officers Association in Thiruvananthapuram.

For more Kerala news, click here.