April 30, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A division bench of the Kerala High Court will take up for hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate against a single judge interim order directing it not to summon former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for questioning in a case relating to FEMA violations in the floating of Malaa bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Geological Survey of India is organising a regional workshop on landslide disaster management in Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram today. Five persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Kannapuram in Kannur late last night. Parishioners in over 300 churches meet in Ernakulam today to declare their stand on mass liturg. Malappuram district health administration issues warning against increasing dengue cases, especially after the recent summer rains. The survivor in the sexual assault that allegedly took place in the ICU of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital resumes her protest at the district police chief’s office as the IG did not keep his promise to give her the reports she sought.

