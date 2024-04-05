GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur Pooram festivities begin

Marking the beginning of pooram festivities, Paramekkavu Devaswom has initiated the work of pooram panthal at Manikandanal

April 05, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst the election fervour, Thrissur is preparing to celebrate Thrissur Pooram. Pooram will be celebrated on April 19 this year.

Marking the beginning of pooram festivities, the Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the two main organisers of Thrissur Pooram, has initiated the work of pooram panthal at Manikandanal on Friday.

The tall, illuminated pooram panthals by Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms are one of the major attractions of Thrissur Pooram. Mekkavu Melsanthi Karekkatt Raman Namboodiri performed the Bhoomi Puja of the Paramekkavu panthal. C. Biju of Nadam Sound and Electricals, Edappal, is making the panthal at Manikandanal.

The work on panthals by Thiruvambadi Devaswom at Naduvilal and Naikkanal will begin on Saturday. The Pooram Kodiyettu (flag hoisting) will be held on April 13. Pooram flags will be hoisted at Thiruvambadi, Paramekkavu, and eight other temples, which will participate in the pooram.

Sample Vedikkettu, the first round of fireworks, will be held on April 17. The exhibition of elephant accountants will also start on April 17.

Saithalavi, of Aradhana Panthals, Cheruthuruthy, will construct panthals for Thiruvambadi at Naduvilal. Manikandan Pallath of Cheruthuruthy will make panthal at Naikkanal.

