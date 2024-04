April 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

A temporary worker of the Thrissur Corporation was found dead here on Sunday.

Satheeshan, a temporary driver with the civic body, was found dead in the room of the Public Works Standing Committee chairman.

Satheeshan has been a temporary worker with the Thrissur Corporation for the last seven years. Preliminary investigation indicates it as a case of suicide.

(Suicide prevention help line: 1056,0471-2552056)