Thrikkakara byelection on May 31

The byelection to the Thrikkakara Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the death of senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, will be held on May 31. The votes will be counted on June 3. The Election Commission of India announced the poll date on Monday.

The election notification will be issued on May 4 and May 11 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 12. May 16 is the last for the withdrawal of candidature.

With regard to the COVID-19 situation, the revised broad guidelines issued by the Election Commission on January 8 will apply. All activities related to the bypoll are to be wound up by June 5.

The death of Mr. Thomas on December 22 last year has necessitated the bypoll in Thrikkakara.

The bypoll to Thrikkakara is the first after the present CPI(M)-led LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan came to power in May 2021.