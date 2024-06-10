GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Test run of KaWaCHaM sirens on Tuesday

Published - June 10, 2024 10:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Monday informed that the test run of the sirens set up as part of the KaWaCHaM project will be held on Tuesday. The KaWaCHaM project envisages setting up of 126 sirens and strobe lights on tall towers, government and school buildings. The system will have pre-recorded voice and hooting devices to issue various types of warnings. In the first phase, the test run of the 85 sirens would be held on Tuesday. The sirens would be tested after 4 p.m. as they are also mounted atop school buildings, said KSDMA in a statement. 

