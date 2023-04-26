Technicians inspect Vande Bharat following complaints of leakage

April 26, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

Railways’ technical department staff from the Integral Coach Factory inspected the Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday following complaints of leakage in the AC grill of the train. The leakage were noticed in a coach on the train’s maiden journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod on Tuesday. Railway technicians said such problems usually arose in the initial run, adding that inspection would continue for a few more days.

Once the trip was completed, the rake was brought to Kannur as there was no free track available in Kasaragod. After the inspection in Kannur, the train left for Kasaragod around 11.20 a.m. on Wednesday. It started its return journey from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram at 2.30 p.m. It is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram in eight hours and five minutes.

The train is running full capacity on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route till May. Though tickets are available from Kasaragod to Kozhikode and back, passengers may have to wait till May 2 to travel from Kasaragod to Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.