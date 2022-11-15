Study to check obstructions to free flow of the Meenachil river

November 15, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Aimed at reviving the Meenachil River Valley project, the State government has initiated steps to conduct a study to ascertain the obstructions to the free flow of water in the Meenachil river.

A statement by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said a fund of ₹9.55 lakh had been allocated for the survey and a comprehensive report would be submitted within five months. Various unscientific constructions in the waterbody, and also the canal and drainage networks that connect to the river too would be examined as part of the study.

Phase I completed

“A similar study of the river in its upstream has already been carried out. The second phase includes a topographical survey of the drainage networks and an obstructions and sedimentation study of the downstream,” said the Minister in the statement.

The study, according to Mr. Augustine, is being initiated in the context of frequent floods during the monsoons in areas, including the Pala town. “The study will cover the entire tributaries from the Pala town till Vembanad Lake. The silt accumulated and other obstructions in the Meenachil will be examined, besides the presence of unscientific constructions on the riverbed. The flow of water from the lake mouth to the backwaters will also be examined,” Minister said.

Based on the report, the government will initiate steps to prevent floods in the coming years. Steps will also be taken to prevent soil erosion from the riverbanks, besides reconstructing the Arunapuram regulator.