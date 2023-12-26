GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speed up measures for new dam at Mullaperiyar, Kerala tells Central Water Commission

December 26, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has urged the Centre to speed up measures for building a new dam at Mullaperiyar in Idukki district.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine conveyed the State’s request to the Centre at a meeting with Central Water Commission Chairman Kushvinder Vohra.

Kerala is committed to supplying water to Tamil Nadu under the Mullaperiyar agreement. The State is ready to continue meeting the terms even with a new dam in place, Mr. Augustine told Mr. Vohra.

At the meeting, Mr. Augustine reiterated the State’s concerns regarding the age of the Mullaperiyar dam. The old dam should be decommissioned and replaced with a new one, allaying the concerns of the people living in the downstream regions, he said.

He also welcomed the CWC decision to ask Tamil Nadu to finalise the terms of reference for assessing the safety of the old dam. A study should be carried out at the earliest by consulting experts. Steps should also be taken for the construction of the new dam, Mr. Augustine said.

On the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project, Mr. Augustine sought measures for the review of the agreement. The agreement, signed in 1958, should have undergone reviews twice by now, but that has not happened, he noted.

He also wanted the CWC to ensure that rule curve was being observed at the Parambikulam dam managed by Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.