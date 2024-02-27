GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spa operator held with MDMA

February 27, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man running a spa at Thaikkudam here was arrested by the Ernakulam Excise enforcement squad with 45 grams of MDMA on Monday.

The arrested is Shabeek of Nettoor. He was allegedly engaged in sale of drugs on the pretext of running a massage parlour. He was on a high when being nabbed, the Excise said. The drug kept hidden allegedly for sale was found after questioning. He confessed to have procured it at ₹50,000 with an eye on profit more than double that amount.

In raids centred around massage parlours, the Ernakulam excise special squad has so far this month seized 150 grams of MDMA and arrested five persons.

