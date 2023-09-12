HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railways augment five trains with additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach

Kanyakumari-Punalur Daily Unreserved Express Special (06640) leaving Kanyakumari from Wednesday (September 13) will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach.

September 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers. 

The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers.  | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Southern Railways have decided to augment some trains under the division with an additional second-class ‘general seating’ coach for the convenience of passengers. According to a release issued by the railways here on Tuesday, Kanyakumari-Punalur Daily Unreserved Express Special (06640) leaving Kanyakumari from Wednesday (September 13) will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach.

Punalur-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06639) leaving Punalur from September 14 will be permanently augmented with an additional second-class general coach. Nagercoil Junction-Kanyakumari Daily Unreserved Express Special (06643) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 13 will be permanently augmented with such a coach.

Tirunelveli Junction-Nagercoil Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06642) leaving Tirunelveli Junction from September 13 and Nagercoil Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Daily Unreserved Express Special (06641) leaving Nagercoil Junction from September 14 will also be permanently augmented with the coach, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.