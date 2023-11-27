HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-year-old girl kidnapped in Kollam

She was going for tuition with her older brother when she was whisked away in a car

November 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kollam

PTI

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped on Monday by unknown persons from near Pooyappally in the district.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child while she was going for tuition along with her eight-year-old elder brother, the police said.

When the boy tried to stop them, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car, an officer of the Pooyappally police station said. “We have collected CCTV footage from cameras in the area and are going through it. The vehicle used in the kidnapping is suspected to be a white sedan — either a Honda Amaze or a Swift Dzire,” the officer said.

Brother injured

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. The girl’s brother sustained injuries on his knees while trying to save her, the police said. The parents of the children are nurses in two separate private hospitals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.