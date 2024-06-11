GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Shortfall of ₹91,269 cr. in State revenue in past six years: Balagopal

Published - June 11, 2024 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State has lost its entitled share of ₹91,269 crore from the Centre during the period from 2017-18 to 2022–23 following the hostile financial policies pursued by the Centre, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Replying to questions from legislators during the question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the Centre’s decision to reduce the net borrowing limit of Kerala considering the cash reserve in the public account and loans availed by various institutions under the State government as its debt worsened the financial situation of the State.

It was not possible to make up the loss in State revenue by increasing its own revenue sources. Also, it was not possible to cut short the spending for various schemes in proportion to the drop in its entitled grants from the Centre. However, the State had been trying hard to disburse the benefits to various sectors amid the financial woes by listing the amount for such schemes in the present Budget, the Minister said.

The GST enforcement wing also intensified its action in the State to check tax evasion. The enforcement wing could collect a tax revenue of ₹1,744.7 crore in 2023-24, ₹532.05 crore in 2022-23, and ₹157 crore in 2021-22 period, the minister said in reply to a question.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.