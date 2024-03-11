GIFT a SubscriptionGift
She lodge, working women’s hostel opened in Kozhikode

March 11, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated a ‘She Lodge’ and working women’s hostel set up by the Kozhikode Corporation on Monday. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event.

The She Lodge on Railway Station Link Road offers affordable accommodation to travelling women. The facility consists of dormitories to air-conditioned deluxe and double bed rooms at a price range of ₹100 to ₹2,250. Booking can be done though www.shehomes.in and shelodge@shehomes.in. Residents will also be provided food at affordable rates.

The Hymavathi Thayat Memorial Working Women’s Hostel at Mankavu provides food and rented accomodation to working women and students.

The She Lodge and the hostel are managed by Kudumbashree units She World and Saphalyam respectively.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) council party of the Kozhikode Corporation alleged that the opening of the two facilities was an election stunt as they had already been inaugurated during the previous council’s tenure. Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita said that the councillors of the wards where the two facilities are located were not invited for the event as they were from the UDF, and that their presence did not support the ruling front’s agenda of converting the event into an LDF event.

