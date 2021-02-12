Kerala

Second phase of vaccination begins across State

State Police Chief Loknath Behera receives Covid vaccine at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ABDUL_LATHEEF_SHEFI;MAHINSHA

The State began the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday with front-line workers – ASHA and anganwadi workers, the police and allied services, panchayat, municipality and revenue officials – began receiving the first dose of vaccine.

In Thiruvananthapuram, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham, and District Collector Navjot Khosa received the first dose of vaccine. In Ernakulam, Additional District Magistrate K.A. Mohammed Shafi and in Kottayam, District Collector M. Anjana, District Police Chief D. Shilpa and Subcollector Rajiv Kumar Choudhary were the prominent among the front-line workers to receive the vaccine.

The first phase of vaccination, in which nearly 3.9 lakh health-care workers had registered for receiving the vaccine, is drawing to a close in the State. So far, 3,32,915 health workers have been vaccinated. On Thursday, 2,140 health-care workers and 5,450 front-line workers received the vaccine. A total of 1,29,258 front-line workers have registered so far for receiving the vaccine. They include 78,701 employees of the Home Department, 6,600 municipality employees, 16,735 revenue officials and 27,222 panchayat employees. On Thursday, 167 vaccination sites were arranged across the State. Thiruvananthapuram had 50 sites.

