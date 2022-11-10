SCTIMST to launch telemedicine follow-up clinics

All major speciality divisions in SCTIMST will run these hour-long clinics on fixed days; details are available on the institute’s patient portal

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is launching telemedicine follow-up clinics for its regular patients as part of making the hospital services more patient-friendly. The formal launch of the teleclinics will be on November 15.

All major speciality divisions in SCTIMST will run these hour-long telemedicine clinics on fixed days of the week, apart from the general review clinics by the major departments of Cardiology, Neurology, Cardio thoracic surgery, Neurosurgery and Interventional Radiology all five days of the week. The schedule is available on the Institute’s patient portal.

This will not be a service for dealing with emergencies like stroke or heart attack . However, regular patients of SCTIMST, with chronic medical issues and who are on long-term follow-up can make use of these clinics. These patients will not have to come to the hospital for changing the medicine dosage or just to consult on a scan report.

The telemedicine clinics will also ease issues of travel and the practical difficulties in finding a companion to accompany patients to hospitals, especially for those from other States. Patients should request telemedicine consultation in advance via https://patientportal.sctimst.ac.in/, and slots will be allotted after getting concurrence from the clinical team.

Limited slots initially

Initially, only limited slots will be available for telemedicine consultations per day in each major speciality and the facility will be expanded depending on the feedback from patients. Patients and caregivers should ensure proper privacy in the room from where they join the consultation, good internet connectivity and working audio/video facilities during the one-hour slot. The consultation and doctors’ remarks will go into the electronic medical records to ensure continuity of care.