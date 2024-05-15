GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School admission: Minister seeks report on complaints

Published - May 15, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has asked the Joint Commissioner of Examinations to look into two complaints in connection with admission of children to schools and submit a report.

The complaints have been raised by two parents about a school in Thrissur and another in the State capital.

One of the complaints alleged that the school Principal spoke to the mother of a child in an insulting manner during her visits to the school in connection with the admission.

Another pertained to reluctance of the head of a school to admit a child with communication issues to upper primary.

