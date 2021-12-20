Sanjana Jon’s documentary to promote handlooms

Initiative by fashion designer to help traditional weavers

New York-based fashion designer Sanjana Jon has reached Balaramapuram for the shooting of her documentary on traditional handloom.

The documentary will narrate the history of arrival of handlooms, its connection with the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, its lost glory, and the designer’s plans to regain it.

Tough times

The handloom industry, said Ms. Jon, was undergoing tough times. The experienced weavers should be recognised and rewarded for the continued growth of the industry and the survival of the craft of weaving.

“My role is to enlighten the weavers to design and produce attractive and acceptable materials through traditional handloom weaving and how to ensure new, global markets,” she said.

Specially designed handloom woven materials will be showcased during the Oscar awards event. As representatives from many countries arrived at the Oscars, this would give visibility, acceptance, and markets for handloom in these countries.

Conventional handloom dhoti and sari, she said, were not in use in other nations. Hence, the weavers needed to be trained in customised designer wear acceptable in these countries and ensure them global markets, Ms. Jon said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said several measures were being taken for the revival of the handloom industry in association with CISSA (Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action).

“The new generation is reluctant to take up weaving. Our mission is to allay their apprehensions. The State capital is on the path to development. And our aim is to explore those avenues for the welfare of the handloom industry. More plans are in the pipeline in association with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development),” the Minister said.

Voluntary

Ms. Jon is voluntarily extending her initiatives for the development of Balaramapuram handlooms in an effort spearhead by CISSA, a statement here said.