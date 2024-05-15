GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Safety for Guruvayur temple: land around temple to be acquired 

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Land of 100 m around Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple will be acquired considering the safety of the temple.

Land acquisition department officials and Devaswom officials inspected the area. The Guruvayur Devaswom is acquiring the land considering a directive of central security agencies. A compound wall will be built around the temple with four gates.

The value of the land acquired will be calculated later considering the area and existing buildings. An amount of ₹210 crore has been earmarked in the Devaswom budget for the purpose. The traders in the acquired area will be rehabilitated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.