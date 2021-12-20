Rule relaxations for projects in Kovalam, Vizhinjam likely

Draft scheme to be presented in the Corporation council soon for clearance

Amendments are being considered for the Kovalam and Vizhinjam area development schemes to reduce restrictions on building height and maximum area permissible for constructions.

A draft scheme, with a set of amendments to the existing scheme, which has already been taken up for discussions with experts and councillors from the area, will be presented in the city Corporation council soon for clearance.

The State Government had formulated a scheme for planned development of Kovalam and Vizhinjam areas back in 1978, applicable to the coastal area stretching from Thiruvallam to Pulinkudi.

Following demands from various quarters, a few amendments were brought to the zonal regulations of this scheme in 2010. However, demands continued for removal of some of the restrictions which had prevented construction of smaller houses and commercial establishments in some areas, as it was ‘not promoting investment.’

The State Government recently issued directions for further amendments to the zoning regulations in this context.

As per the draft, no kind of constructions are presently allowed in zones marked as ‘agricultural reservation:paddy field.’ The amendment proposes relaxation for construction of houses up to 300 square metre, commercial establishments up to 150 square metre and dairy farms and poultry farms, subject to the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. Use of land for commercial purposes in areas marked as residential is currently limited up to 100 square metres. The amendment proposes increasing this to 300 square metres.

The height of all constructions in the region is currently limited at 9 metres. This restriction is proposed to be removed with the height restrictions to be as per the Kerala Municipal Building Rules (KMBR). The maximum permissible coverage of constructions is currently limited to 30% or 40% of the total area of the plot in some areas. This restrictions are proposed to be removed to make it as per the KMBR. The restriction on distance of the building from the major roads is also to be made as per the KMBR, removing the current area-specific restrictions.

The scheme also proposes the inclusion of port-allied constructions and multiplex complexes in zones, except near water bodies. Transmission and telecommunication towers as well as convention centres, which were not included in all zones, is now proposed to be extended to all zones, except near water bodies. The amendments to the scheme are being made to take care of existing issues until a new Master Plan for the city comes into force. The preparation of the Master Plan is currently ongoing.