Rescheduled work timings in Kerala extended till May 15

April 29, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With no respite in daytime temperatures in Kerala, the Labour department has extended till May 15 the rescheduled daytime working hours of labourers who work in open spaces in order to prevent them from falling victim to sunstroke.

According to a press release issued by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, the rescheduled working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

The Minister said that strict action would be taken against the employer if the workers were found to be working in the sun from 12 noon to 3 p.m. He also directed Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian to conduct strict inspections at all workplaces in the State.

An emergency meeting of district labour officers will be held to assess the situation and intensify inspections. Daily inspections will be conducted by special teams under the supervision of District Labour Officers, Deputy Labour Officers, and Assistant Labour Officers.

For workers working on shift basis, the shifts will be scheduled to end at 12 noon and start at 3 p.m. Strict inspection will be conducted in construction and road construction sectors. Regions located at 3,000 ft above sea level, where there is no possibility of sunstroke, have been exempted.

Holiday for ITIs

Holiday has been declared for all government and private ITIs in the State till May 4 considering the possibilities of a heatwave. Online classes will be held during these days. Faculty and other officials need to be present in the colleges.