Record breaking vaccination centre at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode winds up

The centre also holds the record for dispensing the maximum number of jabs in a single day—3,069 shots on November 23, 2021

The centre also holds the record for dispensing the maximum number of jabs in a single day—3,069 shots on November 23, 2021

The Kozhikode Corporation has shut down the vaccination centre at Tagore Centenary Hall, which was operational in the city for more than a year, as the demand for COVID jabs has come down considerably. The camp had set a record by dispensing the maximum number of doses in the State, as per the data available on the Central government's CoWIN portal.

As many as 2,00,313 doses of vaccines were distributed through the centre, which also holds the record for dispensing the maximum number of jabs in a single day—3,069 shots on November 23, 2021.

The vaccination camp at Tagore Centenary Hall started on March 25, 2021, following the directions from the State government to the local bodies. Even though other local bodies wrapped up their centres in a few days, the Kozhikode Corporation continued this camp for a year, catering to people from different parts of the district, including expatriates.

The Corporation informed that vaccines will be further available through around 20 centres under the urban body’s limit and that the details will be available through CoWIN.

Initially, vaccination was carried out on five days a week. At the time, the crowd was strictly controlled based on the allotments through CoWIN. As many as 64,932 people have received their first dose from the Tagore Centenary Hall centre while 1,28,288 have had their second doses.