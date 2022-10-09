Rallies mark Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 19:38 IST

Children carrying placards and balloons against substance abuse were one of the highlights of this year’s processions

Children participating in a procession taken out to mark Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Rallies were taken out to observe Milad-e-Sharif in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The processions were organised by various madrasas and masjid committees in a grand manner after a two-year gap induced by the pandemic. Children performing ‘duff muttu’ was an essential part of all the rallies and they visited homes as well. Sweets were distributed to mark the occasion. One of the highlights of this year’s processions were children carrying placards and balloons against substance abuse. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil administered a pledge against drugs at an event organised by the Sunni Samyukta Samiti. Processions were organised by various madrasas and masjid committees in a grand manner after a two-year gap induced by the pandemic. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh C. Mohammed Faizy, Haj Committee chairman, urged the devotees to love and respect each and every religion in the country. “No one should be disrespected, we should prove our own worth,” he said while delivering a lecture.



