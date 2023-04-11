HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi tears into PM for ‘favouring’ Adani

Foreign policy, airport norms and even defence relationship between the countries are being misused to aid Adani: Rahul

April 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wave to supporters as they arrive for a roadshow in Wayanad on Tuesday. This is Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to Wayanad after being disqualified as an MP.

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wave to supporters as they arrive for a roadshow in Wayanad on Tuesday. This is Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to Wayanad after being disqualified as an MP. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday once again made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring the Adani Group.

Addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Gandhi said though he had repeated the question in Parliament about the relationship between Mr. Gautam Adani and Mr. Modi, he was yet to receive an answer.

Mr. Gandhi said he had repeated the question by producing newspaper articles that showed how Mr. Adani moved up to the second position on the list of the wealthiest people in the world from the 609th position in a short span of time. Mr. Gandhi alleged that Mr. Modi himself had facilitated the Adani Group to reach the position. “The foreign policy of the country, airport norms and even the defence relationship between the countries are misused for the purpose,” he said.

There was a rule in Parliament that if anybody said anything about a Parliament member, he/she had the right to reply. However, he was denied such a chance. Though he had written two letters, there was no reply. Finally, he approached the Speaker to allow him the chance to clarify his stance. But the Speaker responded that he had no choice, said Mr. Gandhi.

Coming down heavily on the NDA government, Mr. Gandhi said the “uncomfortable questions” raised by him made him become uncomfortable for some Ministers and this led to his disqualification as an MP. However, the disqualification was “the biggest gift” to him as it has helped him realise that his deeds are correct, he said.

“When the BJP takes away my official residence, disqualifies me from Parliament and attacks me 24 hours a day, I know that what I am doing is right,” he said. “The more they attack me, the more I know this is exactly the path I have to walk,” said Mr. Gandhi, adding that he will continue to raise questions for voters in his constituency and the rest of the people in the country.

Addressing the public meeting, Mr. Gandhi’s sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Mr. Gandhi is “an honest man” who is unafraid to speak the truth and that no one can make him silent as he is a brave man.

“The BJP leaders and the entire government are trying to turn our democracy upside down for a single man, Gautam Adani,” she alleged.

“Our country is at a crossroads. What happened to my brother is just a symptom, which is a symptom of how far we are down the path of a dictatorship today,” she said, adding that the government believes that it can silence any dissent. “It believes it can hand over airports and even some of the defence establishments in the country to their businessmen friends,” she said.

“To ask questions, to demand accountability and raise issues are the job of a parliamentarian,” said Ms. Vadra, adding that it is a Constitutional right of a citizen. “But the whole government is mercilessly attacking one man for asking questions for the rest of the public,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.