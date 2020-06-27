Psychosocial support for students too

Ottakkalla Oppamundu, a psychosocial support programme to address mental health needs of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being extended to children.
Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said here recently that the programme was being extended to students in view of the upcoming examination results. The programme would be implemented by the Health and Women and Child Development departments together. Mental health support would be extended to children at three levels.
At the field level, Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers would identify children with behavioural problems and mental stress at the ward level.
Phone counselling
A psychosocial team would provide counselling over the phone to the children and their parents.
They will contact students who they think are in need of such support over phone and counsel them. Calls will be made to students before and after declaration of results so that they do not feel stressed by fears of doing badly.
The programme is being implemented under the State mental health programme.
The phone counselling will be provided under the supervision of psychiatrists, psychiatric social workers, and clinical psychologists.
The National Health Mission’s Disha helpline number 1056 too will be equipped to handle students’ mental health issues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath