Prime Minister inaugurates Thalassery-Mahe bypass, political showdown between LDF and BJP follows

March 11, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KANNUR

The inauguration of the six-lane Thalassery-Mahe national highway bypass by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday transformed into a political showdown between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), as both vied for credit for completing the project.

The inauguration of the bypass, spanning across the Kannur and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies, saw both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the LDF holding roadshows on the stretch featuring their respective candidates, claiming credit for the completion of the long-awaited project.

Flex boards featuring NDA candidates Praful Krishna (Kannur) and C. Raghunath (Vadakara), containing congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the completion of the bypass, appeared near the toll gate. The candidates also took out a procession, accompanied by BJP national vice-president A.P. Abdullakutty and party supporters, in an open jeep, drumming up fervour ahead of the inauguration.

However, after the inauguration, the flex boards were removed, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the action.

Mr. Raghunath highlighted the delayed completion of the Thalassery-Mahe bypass and said the Modi government’s proactive stance towards the State led to the realisation of the road project. He said that without the intervention of the Central government, the project would have delayed inordinately.

“The State government has only a marginal role. The Central government has spent ₹100 crore a km. But the Left government is campaigning that they have made the project a reality. Had the Modi government not come to power, the project would have remained on paper even today,” he said.

Later in the day, LDF candidate in the Kannur constituency M.V. Jayarajan held a roadshow.

Following the official inauguration by Prime Minister, PWD and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer embarked on a ride aboard a KSRTC double-decker bus, traversing the scenic bypass route. Mr. Riyas underscored the collaborative effort between the Central and State governments in realising the development of the national highway network, heralding it as a historic milestone for Kerala. “Kerala is ruled by a government that has, for the first time in the State’s history, allocated funds for the development of national highways. The State government sanctioned ₹5,600 crore for national highway development works. The State government and people’s representatives intervened to acquire land for the development of the national highway.”

The bypass

The 18.6-km bypass, from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district, boasts a construction cost of over ₹1,516 crore. Featuring four major bridges, including a 1,170-m-long bridge, a railway flyover at Azhiyoor, and numerous underpasses and overpasses, the bypass promises enhanced connectivity and convenience for passengers.

The work commenced in November 2018 for which the process of land acquisition started in 1977. The project encountered delays attributed to various natural calamities and extended beyond its initially projected timeline.