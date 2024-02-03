Preventive oncology clinics to come up in all districts

February 03, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has plans to start preventive oncology clinics in all districts, according to a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George on the eve of World Cancer Day on February 4.

Preventive oncology focusses on helping individuals reduce their risk of developing cancer and thus prevents cancers or delays the progression of cancers. It also helps people identify the symptoms of cancer early, when it is amenable to treatment and often cure.

The statement issued by the Minister said that in the initial phase, the focus will be on organising preventive oncology clinics to help in the early detection of cervical, oral and breast cancers in women. The clinics would be equipped to do HPV screening and in a later stage offer HPV vaccination.

Follow-up care

Ms. George said that cancer awareness programmes would be strengthened at the primary care level and screening and diagnostic facilities improved at the secondary care-level. Facilities for biopsy testing would be made available at taluk hospitals. A clear referral pathway would be drawn up so that after the initial treatment at the apex centre, follow-up care can be provided at secondary hospitals, the statement said.