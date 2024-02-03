GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preventive oncology clinics to come up in all districts

Initial focus will be on facilitating early detection of cervical, oral and breast cancers in women

February 03, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has plans to start preventive oncology clinics in all districts, according to a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George on the eve of World Cancer Day on February 4.

Preventive oncology focusses on helping individuals reduce their risk of developing cancer and thus prevents cancers or delays the progression of cancers. It also helps people identify the symptoms of cancer early, when it is amenable to treatment and often cure.

The statement issued by the Minister said that in the initial phase, the focus will be on organising preventive oncology clinics to help in the early detection of cervical, oral and breast cancers in women. The clinics would be equipped to do HPV screening and in a later stage offer HPV vaccination.

Follow-up care

Ms. George said that cancer awareness programmes would be strengthened at the primary care level and screening and diagnostic facilities improved at the secondary care-level. Facilities for biopsy testing would be made available at taluk hospitals. A clear referral pathway would be drawn up so that after the initial treatment at the apex centre, follow-up care can be provided at secondary hospitals, the statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.