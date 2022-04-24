Prathidhwani film festival awards announced

Conspiracy of Kalachakra, directed by Vishnulal Sudha of Envestnet, was chosen as the Best Film at the 10th edition of the Qisa Film Festival, organised by Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees.

He also won the Best Director and Best Scriptwriter award. Hide and Seek, directed by Hareesh Govind of Art technology and Software India Private Limited, was chosen as the Second Best Film.

Seventeen short films directed by IT employees across the State were screened at the festival held at the Travancore Hall in Technopark on Saturday. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, inaugurated the valedictory function, while filmmaker Jeo Baby distributed the awards.