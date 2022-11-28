  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Early domination from Korea

Portal, social media pages up ahead of Wayanad Literature Festival

The two-day event will begin on December 29

November 28, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Poet K. Satchidanandan launching the official portal of the upcoming Wayanad Literature Festival.

Poet K. Satchidanandan launching the official portal of the upcoming Wayanad Literature Festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF) will begin at Dwaraka near Mananthavady on December 29. The two-day fest organised with the support of Mananthavady block panchayat and Edavaka grama panchayat is expected to draw the participation of eminent writers, poets, and film personalities. Besides, there will be a series of cultural events.

The official website -wlfwayanad.com- and other social media pages for the promotion of the fest were launched on Sunday. Launching the WLF portal, poet K. Satchidanandan said it would be a cultural feast for people in the hill district. “This festival’s arrival in Wayanad is a long awaited one. WLF will definitely fill the vacuum,” he observed.

Novelist P. Valsala, who launched the official Twitter page, said Wayanad would get a great opportunity with WLF. It was the memories in Wayanad that produced my novels,” she recalled.

Writer K.R. Meera opened the official WhatsApp group. She said the WLF had the distinction of being the first in the State to have a panchayat organise a literary fest. “A village as a venue with the participation of local people is going to be unique,” she said.

Filmmaker Midhun Manuel, who launched the WLF’s Facebook page, said Wayanad had not seen so many writers and cultural artists turning up for one event, and the “WLF would be like our Valliyoorkavu festival of literature and ideas. This is my home, Wayanad, and I’m very excited to welcome so many famous writers landing up in Dwaraka.”

The visiting dignitaries include Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy, writer Paul Zacharia, critic and orator Sunil P. Ilayidom, novelist Sheela Tomy, and orator Sunny Kapicadu. Drama, debates, lectures, interviews, and heritage walks will be the main attractions of the festival.

Journalist Vinod K. Jose is the festival director. Writers V.H. Nishad and Joseph K. Job are the curators.

