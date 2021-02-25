Poet Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri passes away

For some time now, the poet had been confined to his home at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram city due to failing health.

Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri, the award-winning poet and academic whose verses reflected a serene blend of tradition and modernity, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 81.

Noted for the depth of his scholarship in western literature and philosophy, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri was highly respected as a teacher and orator and remains one of the best known names in contemporary Malayalam poetry.

For some time now, the poet had been confined to his home at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram city due to failing health. The end came at his residence on Thursday afternoon.

His important works include ‘Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,’ ‘Pranaya Geethangal,’ ‘Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,’ ‘Aranyakam,’ ‘Aparajitha,’ ‘’Bhoomigeethangal,’ and ‘Mukhamevide.’ Other works include ‘Asaahitheeyam,’ ‘Kavithayude DNA,’ and ‘Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum.’

Born at Iringolil, Thiruvalla, on June 2, 1939, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri taught literature at government colleges at Kozhikode, Pattambi, Kollam, Ernakulam, Tripunithura, Chittoor and Thalassery before retiring from service as head of the department at the University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

A recipient of the coveted literary prizes in Malayalam literature including the Odakuzhal Award, Vallathol Prize, Vayalar Award and the Ezhuthachchan Award, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri received the Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award in 1979 for ‘Bhoomigeethangal’ and the Central Sahitya Akademi Award in 1994 ‘Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal.’ The nation honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2014.