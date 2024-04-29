GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pinarayi acting as a proxy for Sangh Parivar, says Mankoottathil

April 29, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress State president Rahul Mankoottathil launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday, accusing him of acting as a proxy for the Sangh Parivar.

Addressing the media, Mr. Mankoottathil also urged the Communist Party of India (CPI) to clarify whether they were part of the INDIA bloc led by Rahul Gandhi or the ‘National Democratic Alliance front led by E.P. Jayarajan and Mr. Vijayan.’ He also accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of promoting Islamophobia on behalf of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

“After the polling at Vadakara, the left cyberspace took out a campaign that all those who voted for Shafi Parambil should go to Pakistan. Such propaganda has only come from the Sangh Parivar before,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.