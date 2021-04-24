Participants in weddings limited to 25

Wayanad to intensify restrictions in containment zones

A meeting of people’s representatives chaired by District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Saturday decided to restrict the number of participants in marriage functions to 25 members to contain the second wave of COVID-19 in the district.

The meet also decided to intensify restrictions in containment zones of the district. It also expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID positive cases in tribal hamlets. There are as many as 201 positive cases reported among the tribespeople in the district in a week.

Meanwhile, Ms. Abdulla directed civic body officials, employers and estate managements to ensure the safety and welfare of tribeseople, migrant workers and labourers staying in estate lanes.

Ms. Abdulla directed the civic body authorities to make arrangements for the tribespeople who had no home quarantine facilities.

Buildings for the purpose should be set up on a war-footing and tribal development officers should report to the civic bodies on COVID-19 positive cases among tribal people.

The employers should provide quarantine facilities to migrant COVID patients and estate management should provide the facility to workers staying in estate lanes.

If the employer or the estate management failed to provide the facility the civic bodies concerned should provide quarantine facilities, Ms. Abdulla said.

The district labour officer should ensure the facilities of workers. The official should set up a control room for the purpose, she directed.