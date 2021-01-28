Kerala

Param Vishisht Seva Medal for SAC chief

Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, AVSM VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM).

The honour is conferred on him in recognition of distinguished service of the most exceptional order and life time achievements in the service of the nation and is the highest peacetime military award.

Air Vice Marshal S. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Maintenance Plans) at Air Headquarters, has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for meritorious service. He is a native of the capital and an alumnus of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram.

Group Captain Kesavan Nair Harisankar of Southern Air Command has been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in recognition of distinguished service of high order and life time achievements in the service of the nation. He also hails from the city and is now Command Engineering Officer at Southern Air Command.

