GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Station House Officer suspended

Published - May 15, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A.S. Sarin, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pantheerankavu station, has been placed under suspension following a preliminary investigation conducted into the allegation that he cold-shouldered a petition filed by the victim of Pantheerankavu domestic violence case.

Kerala dowry-related domestic violence: Special investigation team to probe charges against accused

The order was issued on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman. The internal investigation against the police officer reportedly found that he failed to register a case and delayed the arrest of the suspect.

Related Topics

police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.