Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Station House Officer suspended

A.S. Sarin, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pantheerankavu station, has been placed under suspension following a preliminary investigation conducted into the allegation that he cold-shouldered a petition filed by the victim of Pantheerankavu domestic violence case.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman. The internal investigation against the police officer reportedly found that he failed to register a case and delayed the arrest of the suspect.