Paddy harvest, procurement in full swing in Alappuzha

Harvest has been completed in 8,186.12 ha and Supplyco has purchased 21,894.52 tonne so far this season

March 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Harvesting of paddy cultivated in the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season is going on in full swing in Kuttanad and other parts of Alappuzha.

According to officials, farmers have undertaken paddy farming on around 28,000 hectares in the district, a major portion of which is in Kuttanad. Harvest has been completed in 8,186.12 ha. The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has purchased 21,894.52-tonne paddy from farmers in the district so far this season.

“The harvest and procurement have gained momentum in the district. A major portion of the paddy-sown area in the district will be harvested in the coming weeks. More mills will join the procurement process in the coming days,” said a Supplyco official.

Officials said that disbursal of the paddy procurement price would begin soon. Like in the previous years, farmers would receive the amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS). The amount disbursed to farmers by banks under the PRS loan scheme would then be repaid by the government.

The Supplyco is purchasing paddy from farmers at ₹28.20 a kg. This includes a minimum support price and a State incentive bonus. Besides, farmers are also entitled to another 12 paise a kg as handling charges. Farmers want the procurement price to be increased to ₹31.35 a kg. The procurement, which is expected to go on till mid-May, is done as per the registration made by farmers online.

Both the rising temperature and the threat of summer rain have raised concern among paddy farmers. They fear the heatwave would result in a yield drop and affect quality. Any excess rain too would prove costly.

Farmers in some areas complained that agents of mills are demanding huge discounts, in some cases up to 3 kg a quintal of paddy, citing moisture content to procure harvested paddy.

