Over 45,000 birds to be culled in Alappuzha on Tuesday

Rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry department will cull the birds, mostly ducks, within a 1-km radius of avian flu hotspots in three local bodies

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid response teams (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) will carry out bird culling operations at avian flu-hit areas in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Officials said that 45,631 birds, mostly ducks, would be culled within a 1-km radius of avian flu hotspots in Edathua grama panchayat (ward 10), Thakazhi panchayat (ward 4) and Ambalappuzha North panchayat (ward 7).

A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday decided to deploy 11 RRTs in Edathua, four teams in Thakazhi and three in Ambalappuzha North to cull birds.

In five places

Bird flu (H5N1) has so far been reported at five places in the district. After avian flu was detected ducks reared by three farmers — one in Edathua (ward 1) and two in Cheruthana (ward 3), RRTs culled 17,480 birds, mostly ducks, within a one-km radius of the hotspots on April 19. Bird flu in Thakazhi, Ambalappuzha North and Edathua (ward 10) was confirmed on April 25.

