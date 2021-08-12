Orders issued to prevent violence against doctors

CCTV cameras be installed at casualty wings, OP counters

The government has issued orders to the Director of Health Services and the Director of Medical Education, giving general instructions on strengthening measures to prevent violence against doctors and other health workers, Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The order was issued on the basis of a discussion held by the Chief Minister on August 9, against the backdrop of the increasing incidents of violence against doctors across the State.

Ms. George said all measures would be taken to ensure safe working places for doctors. CCTV cameras should be installed at casualty wings and OP counters, including at private hospitals. The CCTV facility in hospitals should be linked to police aid posts, if the latter was there.

An official would be put in charge of monitoring security and necessary training would be given to those appointed as security officers. Henceforth, hospital development societies should appoint only ex-servicemen as security officials at OP counters and casualty wings. Private hospitals should also appoint sufficient security staff.

Explanation sought

Principal Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade has sought an explanation from the Health Department staff regarding the “erroneous” reply given to the Health Minister for a question that was asked in the Assembly on August 4.

On a question on the increasing incidents of violence against health workers in the State, the written reply given in the House was that the government was not aware of an increase in such incidents. This had triggered a controversy with the doctors’ fraternity expressing dismay and anguish over the Minister’s reply.