Nursing student held for altering certificate

The Cantonment police on Monday arrested a 25-year old man on charges of appearing for a nursing examination after tampering his COVID-19 test certificate.

The accused has been identified as Prijin, hailing from Kizhuvilam.

According to the police, Prijin, who is a nursing student at the Government School of Nursing at the General Hospital Road, had tampered with the COVID-19 test certificate, changing the negative test result into positive.

He appeared for his first year kit in a PPE kit provided by the government, based on this tampered certificate. The case was registered following a complaint by the Principal.