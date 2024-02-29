GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No service breaks for higher secondary teachers: DGE

February 29, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department will issue orders to prevent service breaks in the case of higher secondary teachers who have been relieved from their ‘mother school’ in the wake of issue of their general transfer orders but have been unable to join the schools they have been shifted to in the wake of a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) stay on the transfer.

Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. said at a press conference here on Wednesday that the government had gone in appeal against the KAT stay in the High Court. However, as far as the higher secondary teachers were concerned, the government had decided to consider their service without any service gaps. A circular would be issued in this regard.

The DGE said there were nearly 300 higher secondary teachers who had been unable to join their new stations. The department would also issue instructions for higher secondary to undertake examination duty in the centres assigned to them, whether they had joined the new stations or not.

Related Topics

education / Kerala / higher secondary and junior college

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.